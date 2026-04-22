mgk And Fred Durst Share ‘FIX UR FACE’ Single

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

mgk has released his new single “FIX UR FACE” featuring Fred Durst, along with an accompanying music video. The track and visual premiered April 21, with the video airing across MTV Live, MTVU, and Paramount Times Square billboards.

The single pairs mgk with the Limp Bizkit frontman, bringing together elements of late-1990s nu-metal and contemporary alternative production. “FIX UR FACE” was written and produced alongside longtime collaborators SlimXX, BazeXX, RookXX, Nick Long, and No Love For The Middle Child. The song was first teased during the European leg of mgk’s Lost Americana tour before being previewed again during his recent Australian run.

mgk - FIX UR FACE (feat. Fred Durst) (Official Music Video)

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The official video, directed by Sam Cahill, was filmed in black and white across cities including Berlin, Dublin, Düsseldorf, London, Prague, Cologne, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Shot during the Lost Americana tour, it documents fan interactions and live moments, with additional visual elements created by street artists Lugosis and Strato, and character design by Slawn Olaolu. mgk and Durst have collaborated across multiple live settings over the past decade, including shared tour dates in 2014.

The release follows mgk’s 2025 album lost americana, which became his third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart. In November 2025, he teamed with Jonas Brothers for a remix of “cliché.” Earlier in 2026, he released the single “times of my life.” He also issued music videos for album tracks including “starman” and “goddamn” during the same period.

Listen to “FIX UR FACE” here.