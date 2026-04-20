Demi Lovato Releases New Single ‘Low Rise Jeans’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Demi Lovato is ready to take fans deeper into It’s Not That Deep. The pop star has announced a deluxe edition of the album, It’s Not That Deep (Unless You Want It To Be), dropping this Friday, April 24. Along with the announcement, she’s shared the new single “Low Rise Jeans.”

First heard onstage on opening night of Lovato’s It’s Not That Deep Tour in Orlando last week, “Low Rise Jeans” expands upon the dance-pop sound she established on It’s Not That Deep. Strobing synths and hiccuping percussion create a scintillating backdrop for Lovato’s lyrics about a flirtatious encounter. “I can feel your anticipation,” she sings — a sentiment that could just as easily be applied to fans awaiting the new deluxe LP.

Demi Lovato - Low Rise Jeans (Official Lyric Video)

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“Low Rise Jeans” is one of eight new tracks on It’s Not That Deep (Unless You Want It To Be). Those fresh additions will join a body of work that has been hailed as Lovato’s best to date. The dance-floor-ready It’s Not That Deep earned the most enthusiastic reviews of her career, including from Rolling Stone, who raved, “She’s found love, she’s more grounded, and she’s ready to have fun,” while also praising the work of her close collaborator Zhone: “Production-wise, the album soars.”

It’s Not That Deep (Unless You Want It To Be) arrives amidst the It’s Not That Deep Tour, Lovato’s first arena tour in nearly eight years. The tour is set to continue throughout the spring, with stops still to come in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, and many other markets before wrapping up May 25 in Houston.

The tour has been as acclaimed as the album, with The Hollywood Reporter noting, “a new air of confidence” from Lovato “as she strutted down the catwalk during opening night.” The review continued, “Her smiles were wide, her chin held high, and she locked into the crowd with a clear understanding of the power she holds with her microphone. That’s why Monday’s opening night concert felt extra special: it was Lovato returning to what she does best.”

Listen to “Low Rise Jeans” here.