Watch Ariana Grande Perform ‘Baby I’ With An Orchestra In London

Ariana Grande - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Ariana Grande has released a new live performance video for “Baby I.” The new visual is part of her ongoing Yours Truly 10th anniversary celebrations. Check it out below.

The video was filmed at the Soho House in London, where Grande is currently filming the Wicked movie. She will play Glenda the Good Witch in the movie, which is being directed by Jon M. Chu.

The video features the singer surrounded by a full band and mini orchestra. “Baby I” is the third video to receive the special live video treatment from Yours Truly. She has already released performances for “Daydreamin” and “Honeymoon Avenue.” Videos of “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There” will premiere on August 29, and “The Way” will debut on August 30.

The reissue of Yours Truly features six new live performance tracks for the first time, recorded in London and, fittingly, dubbed “Live From London.” Among them are live versions of “Honeymoon Avenue,” “Daydreamin’,” “Baby I,” “Tattooed Heart,” “Right There (feat. Big Sean),” and “The Way (feat. Mac Miller).”

Yours Truly was originally released on August 30, 2013, and peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200. It kick-started an unrivaled hot streak for the star, which saw her become the first artist to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 with a lead single from each of her first six studio albums. The track that began that run was the Mac Miller-featuring “The Way.”

“This was such a healing and special project to do,” Grande said of curating the Yours Truly deluxe edition ahead of its release.

Meanwhile, songs from later in the star’s catalog have continued to reinforce her iconic impact on pop culture in recent months. Her 2016 single “Into You” hit a major milestone last month when it surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. It was the artist’s sixth track to pass the huge figure, alongside her feature on Jessie J’s “Bang Bang.”

