Ariana Grande Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube For ‘Into You’ Music Video

Ariana Grande – Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Ariana Grande’s music video for her 2016 single “Into You” has hit a major milestone on YouTube, surpassing 1 billion views.

The single is the pop star’s sixth track to pass the huge number, alongside her feature on Jessie J’s “Bang Bang.” The next closest video of Grande’s to 1 billion is now “Focus.”

“Into You” appeared on the singer’s Dangerous Woman album and was produced by Max Martin and Ilya. It peaked at No.13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No.14 on the UK Singles Chart. It has since been certified gold or higher in 14 countries around the world, including being given a four-times platinum status in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande - Into You (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The song performed well critically as well as commercially. Its music video was nominated for four categories at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, while Billboard ranked it at No.6 on its 100 Best Pop Songs of 2016 list.

At present, Grande’s music video with the most views on YouTube is the Nicki Minaj-featuring “Side To Side.” Following that are “Problem,” “7 Rings,” “Break Free,” and “No Tears Left To Cry.”

The star has been quiet on the music front lately, focusing instead on her beauty line r.e.m. and filming for John Cho’s adaptation of Wicked, in which she will play Glinda. In February, though, Grande teamed up with The Weeknd for a remix of the Canadian artist’s “Die For Me,” the original of which appeared on his Starboy album.

“Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made….” Grande captioned a TikTok video of her writing her section of the song, which she posted in the run-up to the release. The remix was the fourth time the two artists had collaborated, with previous encounters including a remix of The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” and features on Grande’s “Love Me Harder” and “Off The Table.”

Buy or stream Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman (Expanded Digital Edition).