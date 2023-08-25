Ariana Grande Marks 10 Years Of ‘Yours Truly’ With Deluxe Edition

Ariana Grande – Photo: Shannon Beveridge

Ariana Grande has celebrated the 10th anniversary of her multi-platinum, chart-topping debut album, Yours Truly, with a new deluxe edition of the record.

The reissue features six new live performance tracks for the first time, recorded in London and, fittingly, dubbed “Live From London.” Among them are live versions of “Honeymoon Avenue,” “Daydreamin’,” “Baby I,” “Tattooed Heart,” “Right There (feat. Big Sean),” and “The Way (feat. Mac Miller).”

Special performance videos of “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’” have also been shared, with more visuals to arrive in the coming days. “Baby I” will premiere on August 27, “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There” on August 29, and “The Way” on August 30.

Ariana Grande - Honeymoon Avenue (Live from London)

In between those video releases, Grande will post special Q&A videos and behind-the-scenes videos and release a merch capsule.

Yours Truly was originally released on August 30, 2013, and peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200. It kick-started an unrivaled hot streak for the star, which saw her become the first artist to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 with a lead single from each of her first six studio albums. The track that began that run was the Mac Miller-featuring “The Way.”

Ariana Grande - Daydreamin' (Live from London)

“This was such a healing and special project to do,” Grande said of curating the Yours Truly deluxe edition ahead of its release.

Meanwhile, songs from later in the star’s catalog have continued to reinforce her iconic impact on pop culture in recent months. Her 2016 single “Into You” hit a major milestone last month when it surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. It was the artist’s sixth track to pass the huge figure, alongside her feature on Jessie J’s “Bang Bang.”

Grande has been quiet on the musical front of late while she prepares to film the Hollywood adaptation of the musical Wicked. She will play Glenda the Good Witch in the movie, which is being directed by Jon M. Chu.

Buy or stream Yours Truly (Deluxe Edition).