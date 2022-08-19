Ariana Grande Hits Rewind With ‘Yours Truly’ Era Merch Drop

Ariana Grande - Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Radio.com

Ariana Grande is flashing back to 2013 with the release of the latest merchandise collection, which revises designs from the promotional era of her 2013 debut album Yours Truly.

The collection, available now via the official Ariana Grande shop, features four items in total ranging in price from $35 to $75: two t-shirts and two hoodies. Each pair of items either features an image of the Yours Truly album cover or one of the long-lasting album era photographs.

Yours Truly marked one of the strongest debuts from a female pop artist in the 2010s, becoming the first of five studio albums Grande would release throughout the decade as she solidified herself as one of the genre’s leading hitmakers. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became the first debut album by a female artist to accomplish the feat since the arrival of Kesha’s Animal in January 2010.

“This album has sm of my heart,” Grande wrote on Instagram in 2019, celebrating the album’s six year anniversary. “Thankful for all the memories and love.”

“Such a journey since then,” Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager, added. “Congrats @arianagrande on the multiple historic #1 albums since then. Proud of you as an artist and as a person. Let’s keep having fun with this music thing.”

August 30 marks the 9 year anniversary of the album’s release. Yours Truly arrived with the lead singles “The Way,” which featured the late rapper Mac Miller, “Baby I,” and “Right There,” which found Grande teaming up with Detroit rapper Big Sean.

“Debuting at number one on Billboard was the craziest thing in the world,” Grande told Flavour Mag in 2013. “That has been my favorite moment ever. The success with ‘The Way’ was very exciting too! But I didn’t expect anyone to take me seriously as an artist because I was doing kids TV so it was a really big deal for me.”

Stream or purchase Yours Truly.