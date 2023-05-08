Artemis Drops New Album ‘In Real Time’

Artemis - Photo: Ebru Yildiz

Three years after the release of Artemis’ self-titled debut album, the acclaimed ensemble returns with In Real Time, a marvelous follow-up out, out now, that highlights the improvisational strength of its members as well as their respective gifts as composers.

The album showcases a new lineup of the collective with founding members—pianist and musical director Renee Rosnes, trumpeter Ingrid Jensen, bassist Noriko Ueda, and drummer Allison Miller—joined by newcomers Nicole Glover on tenor saxophone and Alexa Tarantino on alto saxophone, soprano saxophone, and flute. The 8-song set presents compelling originals along with choice arrangements of pieces by Lyle Mays (“Slink”) and Wayne Shorter (“Penelope”).

ARTEMIS - Empress Afternoon (Live at Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild 2/17/23)

“Wayne Shorter was a musical genius, a visionary thinker, and a magical improviser who knew no creative bounds,” says Rosnes. “He immortalized many women–family members, friends and great women of history alike–through his compositions including “Ana Maria,” “Iska,” “Miyako,” “Joanna’s Theme,” “Aung San Suu Kyi,” “Sacagawea,” “The Three Marias,” “Midnight in Carlotta’s Hair,” “Marie Antoinette,” and “Nefertiti.” The haunting melody of “Penelope” has a sound of inevitability and there’s an emotional weight to every melodic and harmonic choice. We will miss Wayne so much. He left great beauty in this world.”

“The new album is an authentic representation of the collective and the individual,” Allison Miller says of In Real Time. “Our growth as a band is clear from the downbeat. There is a trust that has become more solidified since our first recording and the chemistry is palpable.”

Buy or stream In Real Time.

ARTEMIS – TOUR DATES:

2023:

May 21 – Ravenscroft Center for the Performing Arts – Scottsdale, AZ

July 9 – North Sea Jazz Festival – Rotterdam, Netherlands

July 11 – Barbican Hall – London, England

July 14 – Musiques en été – Geneva, Switzerland

July 17 – Jazz a Toulon – Toulon, France

Sept. 26-30 – Birdland Jazz Club – New York, NY

2024:

Jan. 18-25 – The Jazz Cruise

May 31-June 1 – The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center – New York, NY