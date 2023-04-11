Avenged Sevenfold Adds Dates To ‘Life Is But A Dream… Tour’

Avenged Sevenfold - Photo: Juan Aguado/Redferns

Multi-platinum heavy metal rock group Avenged Sevenfold has announced the second leg of its extensive Life is But A Dream…North American tour, featuring support from Falling In Reverse.

Produced by Live Nation, leg two includes stops in Nashville, Denver, Austin, and more before concluding at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on October 15.

The first leg with support from Alexisonfire includes thirteen cities across the U.S. and Canada, such as Mansfield, Québec City, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more. The group kicks off their 2023 solo touring run with two unique one night only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles this June.

Tickets will be available for the newly announced shows starting with a Deathbats Club and TicketPass presale beginning now through Wednesday, April 12 at 3 pm ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, April 14 at 10AM Local Time.

Deathbats Club members and TicketPass holders can request tickets first from now through Wednesday, April 12 at 3 pm ET using Ticketmaster’s new Token-Gated Sales platform. Deathbats Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Deathbat NFTs, made popular by Avenged Sevenfold, flying around the Ethereum blockchain. A Deathbat is a membership card into the club and offers many perks and access to events that will take place in the “metaverse” and in real life.

TicketPass is a new blockchain based verification and rewards system, created by Avenged Sevenfold & Bitflips, for anyone that chooses to participate. It is free, eco-friendly and requires very few steps to make sure fans can acquire the tickets they desire. All fans have to do is set up a MetaMask or Coinbase wallet and Avenged Sevenfold will airdrop them a TicketPass immediately.

During the Presale window, fans will use their Dapp wallet (MetaMask, Coinbase, Etc.) to authenticate their access and then submit their request for tickets. After the request period closes, they will receive a confirmation from Ticketmaster if tickets matching their preferences have been secured. This process will give exclusive access to token-holding fans with priority for the Deathbats Club community.

Visit Avenged Sevenfold’s official website for more information.