Bad Gyal And Myke Towers Team Up For Reggaeton Smash ‘Mi Lova’

Bad Gyal and Myke Towers - Photo: Courtesy of Universal Music Latino

International pop star Bad Gyal teamed up with Puerto Rican icon Myke Towers to release a new reggaeton anthem entitled “Mi Lova.”

“Myke and I recorded ‘Mi Lova’ last year in Madrid, and I am very happy to be able to release it so everyone can dance to it this summer. It’s one of my favorite songs from La Joia, my first album, which will finally be released at the end of this year. I hope you like the song and the video we shot in Las Vegas a few months ago,” said Bad Gyal. Check out the video below.

“Mi Lova” features a reggaeton rhythm with a romantic bachata riff that both Bad Gyal and Myke Towers complete with their individual talent and collective chemistry. They keep it bold and sensual while creating a back and forth between two lovers who can’t get enough of each other.

The accompanying music video for “Mi Lova” is a piece that visually transports viewers to a universe full of light and rhythm with a dazzling Bad Gyal wearing leading brands like the New York fashion label AREA. Shot in Las Vegas by directors John Tashiro and Cam Erickson, the two artists exude a fresh vibe as they take the American city by storm.

“Mi Lova” comes after Bad Gyal’s explosive collaboration “Chulo pt. 2” with Tokischa and Young Miko. The two featured artists helped take her original song to new levels, resulting in an empowering summer hit that promotes self-expression and authenticity.

Bad Gyal is currently taking over the industry with a series of performances across major music festivals, with successful appearances at important stages like Primavera Sound and Sónar, where she drove the audience crazy with her dance moves and high-energy show. She continues to push the boundaries of contemporary music with her infectious blend of genres such as dancehall, reggaeton, and dembow.

