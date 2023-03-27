Jonas Brothers And Karol G Set To Perform On ‘Saturday Night Live’ In April

Jonas Brothers - Photo: Pamela Littky

Shortly after confirming that Lil Yachty would be heading to Saturday Night Live on April 1, the show announced that Jonas Brothers will perform on April 8 alongside host Molly Shannon, and Karol G will hit the stage on April 15 alongside host Ana De Armas.

It’s been an incredibly exciting time for Jonas Brothers fans around the world. Last week, the band confirmed its next single “Waffle House,” which the trio have been teasing online and performed live for the very first time during the last night of their sold-out Broadway Residency, will be out on April 7. Jonas Brothers also recently dropped an album trailer for their anxiously-awaited, sixth studio album The Album, out May 12 via Republic Records.

Jonas Brothers returned last month with their critically acclaimed single “Wings,” which launched a new era for the band and marked one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Rolling Stone described it as a, “blissful pop number,” while Entertainment Weekly declared it a, “funky, feel-good track.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kicking off another chapter, The Album marks Jonas Brothers’ first body of work since 2019’s Platinum-certified Happiness Begins, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the Grammy Award-nominated, 5x-Platinum, Billboard Hot 100 No.1 smash hit “Sucker.”

It has also been an exciting time for Karol G. Earlier this month, the pop star took us all on vacation in her music video for “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora,” one of many standout cut from her new album Mañana Será Bonito.

In the clip, Karol enjoys the views from a faraway beach as her man sips straight from a coconut. Between dips in the water and long drives towards nowhere in particular, the superstar serenades the camera.

Karol G made history with her latest album Mañana Será Bonito, when the record debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The album is G’s fourth full-length release and features collaborations with Romeo Santos, Quevedo, Shakira, Sean Paul, Ángel Dior, Bad Gyal, and more.

Pre-order Jonas Brothers’ The Album.