Karol G, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, And More Earn Latin American Music Awards Nominations

Daddy Yankee - Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The nominations for the 2023 Latin American Music Awards have been revealed, and artists like Karol G, Bad Bunny, Becky G, and Daddy Yankee earned nods.

The Latin AMAs are returning on April 20, and Bad Bunny is the most nominated artist this year with 11 nominations. In the Album of the Year category, Bunny is nominated alongside from Becky G’s Esquemas, Daddy Yankee’s Legendaddy, J Balvin’s Jose, Rosalía’s Motomami, Ivan Cornejo’s Dañado, and Eslabón Armado’s Nostalgia.

Daddy Yankee earned nine nominations, and he’s up for the Artist of the Year category alongside Bad Bunny, Becky G, Romeo Santos, Rosalía, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Eslabón Armado, and Ivan Cornejo.

In the Song of the Year category, Becky G and Karol G are nominated for their collaboration “Mamiii;” as is Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito” with Chencho Corleone; Shakira’s “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro; and Bizarrap’s breakthrough “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” with Quevedo. Other nominees include Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata,” Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera’s “Bebé Dame,” and Rosalía’s “Despechá.”

The 2023 Latin American Music Awards will be hosted by Galilea Montijo and Julián Gil. The awards will air live from Las Vegas on April 20. The event will be streamed on UniMás, Univision, and Galavisión.

It has been an exciting time for Daddy Yankee. Last week, it was announced that he had been named the new global ambassador for the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC).

The World Baseball Classic is the ultimate collection of premier international baseball talent, so what better stage to unite the global impact that Daddy Yankee has had as an artist to the worldwide reach of this premier international tournament? As a passionate baseball fan, Daddy Yankee looks to use the unique opportunity that the tournament brings to help showcase and connect cultures that embrace the game of baseball.

As a culture creator, game changer, and groundbreaker, Daddy Yankee has consistently inspired, impacted, and influenced generations of creators. An indisputable icon, he remains one of the most influential personalities in modern music, being one of the original reggaeton pioneers.

Fans can now vote for their favorite nominees ahead of the ceremony.