Jonas Brothers Recruit Haley Lu Richardson For ‘Wings’ Video

Jonas Brothers, ‘Wings’ - Photo: YouTube/Republic Records

White Lotus star and Jonas Brothers devotee Haley Lu Richardson stars in the music video for “Wings,” which will be featured on the band’s forthcoming The Album, out May 12.

Shop the best of The Jonas Brothers’ discography for more information.

“It’s the biggest thing of my life,” Richardson told The Hollywood Reporter at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26. “It’s the biggest role of my career: past, present and future. It was amazing and I cried for three days straight.” Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonas Brothers - Wings (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Last week, the band announced a five-show, limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre in New York City from March 14 through March 18. The news arrived alongside the release of “Wings.”

On each night of these very special performances, the band will focus on one of their albums in order of release, beginning with their 2007 self-titled album Jonas Brothers, in addition to other chart-topping hits from their discography and the first single, “Wings” off their forthcoming project, The Album. The fifth and final show, the Jonas Brothers will treat fans to the first-ever live performance of The Album.

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registration for all dates will close Sunday, February 26 at 11:59 p.m. The Verified Fan Onsale will be the only way for fans to access tickets to the intimate run of shows. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to access the Verified Fan Onsale starting March 1.

The Jonas Brothers announced the upcoming record last month (January 30) during its Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony. The band was the recipient of a new star on the iconic LA landmark in recognition of its years in the music business.

The Album will be the Jonas Brothers’ sixth studio album and will serve as the follow-up to its 2019 comeback record, Happiness Begins.

Pre-order The Album.