Jonas Brothers Announces One Night Only At London’s Iconic Royal Albert Hall

Jonas Brothers – Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jonas Brothers has announced details of a new UK gig, set to take place at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall next month.

The trio will perform at the historic venue for one night only on April 14, 2023, just under a month before it returns with its new record, The Album.

The concert will see Jonas Brothers perform all their greatest hits as well as a special performance of their new single “Wings.” Fans who pre-order The Album will gain access to a special pre-sale for tickets, beginning at 10am GMT on March 15. A pre-sale code and ticket link will be emailed to those who qualify for the early access before 7pm GMT on March 14.

General tickets will then go on sale at 10am GMT on March 17. Tickets will be available to purchase here.

The one-off London show follows Jonas Brothers announcing a five-show limited engagement run on Broadway at New York’s Marquis Theatre. The dates will take place between March 14 through March 18. At the fifth and final show, the Jonas Brothers will treat fans to the first-ever live performance of The Album.

“Wings,” the first single from The Album, was released last month. The pop group tapped White Lotus star and Jonas Brothers devotee Haley Lu Richardson to appear in the accompanying music video.

“It’s the biggest thing of my life,” Richardson told The Hollywood Reporter at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. “It’s the biggest role of my career: past, present, and future. It was amazing and I cried for three days straight.”

The new single launched a new era for the band, which will come into focus with The Album when it’s released on May 12. The band discussed the upcoming album in an interview with Variety, revealing that singer-songwriter Jon Bellion had been recruited to work on the record. “In a lot of ways, he has become another brother on this album, given what he brought to the table musically and creatively,” Nick explained.

“The key to Jon’s initial pitch was bringing in influences from the 70s, but with a really modern edge to it. We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra-personal.”

Buy or stream “Wings.”