Bastille Share Futuristic Video For New, Rave-Ready Single ‘Revolution’

Bastille 'Revolution' screen shot - image courtesy of Polydor/Universal Music Group

Bastille have released the official video for new single, the electronic club banger “Revolution”. The celestial visuals see Dan Smith and a dancer illuminated by an ethereal, suspended sphere, interspersed with cosmic imagery, playing into the vibrantly futuristic sonics of the track. You can check it out below.

Dan explains, “The chorus is about the intimacy of human connection in the context of some science fiction, space-centered imagery. But it’s also about the idea of those amazingly thoughtful people who spend their lives trying to change the world in a positive way.”

“I’m totally over-awed by people like that – if you’re one of them, like an inventor, activist or scientist, you have to have the ability to imagine a version of the future that’s better than what currently exists, and then have that energy to actually work to make it happen. Alongside all the other things life throws at you. So, I wanted to nod to those people and the idea that before anything big happens, most of them will have had these little revolutions in their minds, a change of perspective that leads to something bigger.”

Bastille - Revolution (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Taking inspiration from Quincy Jones’ production, “Revolution” had always been one of the core songs for the current Bastille album Give Me The Future. The track now features on part two of the band’s three-part extended edition of the critically acclaimed, number one album. Dubbed Give Me The Future + Dreams Of The Past, the new release features another album’s worth of new songs, collaborations, covers and reprises.

“In releasing this version of the record, we wanted to give the complete picture of what we intended with this album and also explore the idea that you can choose your own adventure,” Dan says. “You can dive into the ideas of the future and an electronic world, or you can fall back into the past – away from technology and into ideas of memory and nostalgia – both thematically and musically. Or you can choose full-on dancefloor heartbreak escape.”

With the original album on part one, part two continues some of the themes and narrative from the original record, delving into songs that are shot through with notions of technological dependence, human connection and the limitless possibilities of life online. Part three, meanwhile, acts as a mini return to the band’s acclaimed “Other People’s Heartache” Mixtape series opening the four-piece up to collaborations, covers and concept-free creativity.

Since the release of the record, Bastille have created an immersive experience at their sold-out gigs, bringing the themes of the album to life in arenas across the UK and on a tour of North America. At this year’s Glastonbury Festival, such was the demand to witness their secret set the festival organizers had to cordon off the surrounding area at the 1,000-capacity William’s Green tent as festivalgoers tried to descend in the masses to catch a glimpse of their secret performance.

Such fervent scenes continue across the summer as the band play huge sets at festivals across the UK and Europe, including Boardmasters, Sziget and two mammoth sub-headliner spots at Reading & Leeds 2022. Following that, they’ll take the ‘Give Me The Future’ tour to South America, stopping in Argentina and Brazil, before continuing the enthralling trek across Europe.

