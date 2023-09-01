Bastille Revisit Breakthrough Hit With Hans Zimmer For ‘Pompeii MMXXII’

Bastille ‘Pompeii MMXXII’ artwork - Courtesy: EMI Records

Bastille have released their reimagined version of “Pompeii (Pompeii MMXXII)” with Hans Zimmer, recorded in Hoddinott Hall, in the Welsh city of Cardiff, with the BBC National Orchestra Wales.

The track is out in celebration of the tenth anniversary of the band’s debut album Bad Blood, for which the extended vinyl edition Bad Blood X was released in July. Bastille have been teasing the release of the new incarnation of “Pompeii” on their social media of late, posting about the evolution of the new recording from first studio session to the final performance of “Pompeii MMXXII.” Watch a clip on the band’s Instagram page.

Says Zimmer: “It’s been proven time and time again that a beautiful, crafted song by a great band can have many lives and ‘Pompeii’ is a shining example of this. Working hand in hand with Bastille and my team at Bleeding Fingers has been an exhilarating experience and an honour to be part of this remarkable journey. I’m so excited to share this rendition with you all!”

Pompeii MMXXIII

Bastille frontman Dan Smith adds: “Having the opportunity to work with the living legend that is Hans Zimmer, and his brilliant team, has been an absolute dream. Working with them on this new version of ‘Pompeii’ has been incredible and has put the biggest smiles on our faces throughout the whole wonderfully surreal experience.”

After their early emergence in 2012 with “Bad Blood” and then a UK Top 40 debut with “Flaws,” Bastille achieved their breakthrough with the original “Pompeii,” which crashed into the UK chart at its peak position of No.2 in March 2013, the first of eight consecutive weeks in the Top 10. It went on to achieve an incredible 92 weeks in a row in the Top 100, returning several times for an aggregate of 103. Of these, 28 were spent in the Top 40. The single was certified five-times UK platinum in April 2022.

Bad Blood X featured an exclusive clear vinyl edition with never-before-heard demos, two additional cover versions and a selection of live tracks. Earlier this week, the group and EMI Records announced a new deal as their 12-year partnership continues and develops.

The renewed agreement will see Bastille, EMI, the wider Universal team, and the group’s Eleven Management exploring fresh opportunities, including film and TV partnerships. Since signing their first deal with EMI, Bastille have built a fan base of 20 million monthly followers on Spotify and 11.9 billion streams worldwide. The original Bad Blood album is now certified triple platinum in the UK.

