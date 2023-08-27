Rising New Jersey Drill Star BBG Steppaa Shares ‘Nobody Outside’

BBG Steppaa - Photo: Asia Carrido and Brittany Byrd

Rising 16-year-old Newark drill star BBG Steppaa has unleashed “Nobody Outside,” his new explosive collaboration with DudeyLo and Bloodie. The energetic track is out now via Priority Records. Produced by Uanay, Alx, Emz, and Christopher Martinez, the fiery single exudes energy and ambition from the teenager.

“Six deep on the hunt, we got on a bus,” DudeyLo barks over eerie string arrangements and blistering beats, “No Rosa Parks, we gon’ sit where we want.” When BBG’s verse arrives, he warns: “Don’t play when we creep through the West.” Next up is Bloodie, who also delivers no-frills truths: “He supposed to get signed, he got put in a hearse.” Raw and wholly authentic, each member of the trio packs a serious punch when they take the mic.

Nobody Outside

“Nobody Outside” follows BBG’s team-up with Harlem teen Sugarhill Ddot on “Spinnin’” an infectious two-hander with a deep groove and boundless energy. It was preceded by the DD Osama duet “Catch Up,” which doubled as the newcomer’s calling card. The song, which samples Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” became a grassroots sensation for its potent precision.

Leveling up in real time, BBG Steppaa recently received a coveted co-sign from Chicago’s Polo G and Jersey Club pioneer Bandmanrill, who dubbed him “the next big thing.” With “Nobody Outside,” BBG offers up a slice of the sound that’s already captured the Tri-State area, and soon the world.

Priority Records has reutnred to the forefront of rap music. The trailblazing force in music played a crucial role in the evolution of hip-hop since its formation in 1985. The label was instrumental in launching the careers of iconic artists such as Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and N.W.A. Recently relaunched as one of the key labels within Capitol Music Group and under new leadership, Priority is poised to resume its role in discovering and fostering a thriving creative community, empowering artists to shape the future of hip hop and beyond.

