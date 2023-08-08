Big Sean To Celebrate Hip-Hop 50 During Annual D.O.N. Weekend

Big Sean - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Multi-platinum artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Big Sean is set to celebrate Hip-Hop 50 with his return to Detroit for the 5th Annual Detroit’s On Now (D.O.N.) Weekend presented by the Sean Anderson Foundation (SAF) in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.

The weekend will include activities that speak to Hip-Hop culture and highlights Detroit’s impact on it. Tickets are free and are now available via Eventbrite.

“It’s such a blessing to be hosting our 5th Annual DON Weekend, and I’m so thankful to everyone who has supported us so far,” said Big Sean. “I’m looking forward to celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop in the city that has given me so much love. LET’S GO!”

DON Weekend’s celebration of Hip-Hop will run from Friday, August 25–Sunday August 27 and kicks-off with an intimate, invite-only VIP Reception featuring a 16-Bars Rap Battle sponsored by the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Saturday’s annual Block Party and City Council President Mary Sheffield’s Occupy the Corner is again being held at the Boys and Girls Diehl Club and will feature live music performances, a DJ battle, carnival games, community services, arts and crafts, a celebrity flag football game, and more. Sunday the weekend will close with a free community skating party with Big Sean at the Monroe Street Midway Skating Rink.

“Hip-Hop is not just music, but a culture that has impacted our community in so many ways—and to celebrate 50 years by exposing and engaging youth in its impact is something the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan is proud of doing alongside Big Sean and the Sean Anderson Foundation,” said Shawn H. Wilson, president & CEO BGCSM. “We’re excited to be a partner in celebrating the city in unique ways every year during DON Weekend and we thank Myra and Sean for keeping youth top-of-mind in all they do for the city of Detroit.”

