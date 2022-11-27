Big Yavo Shares New Project ‘The Largest’

Big Yavo, ‘Flip Phone’ - Photo: YouTube/Geffen Records

Birmingham, Alabama artist Big Yavo has released his latest offering, The Largest. Throughout the 22 tracks the rising rapper-to-watch showcases his signature unquestionable energy, hard-hitting lyrics, and pure authenticity.

On The Largest, Yavo’s punchlines and delivery are clear standouts. On “Still Eating Noodles” featuring Bankroll Freddie he raps, “tired of these hoes so I pull up in Chevy peanut butter the guts that’s the reason they jealous reach for this necklace I send you to heaven big bank roll on me in the b___h with Freddie,” while on “Tears” he shares, “I’m just saying I’m a slide for my brothers I can’t stop gotta go harder neck not flooded need more water damn n___a you was supposed to be her for your daughter say even under oath I’m a lie to your honor.” Track by track he provides clear range while flaunting his unique vocals and dexterous cadence.

Big Yavo & Rylo Rodriguez - Flip Phone (Official Music Video)

Yavo also shared the video for “Flip Phone” featuring fellow Alabamian, Rylo Rodriguez. In the visual directed by Wolf we catch the two rappers in their element–spitting about the hustle while they flex their bust down jewelry.

At 24-years-old, the young MC demonstrates he’s one of the most promising rappers in Alabama. In 2021 he released his crunk track, “Rich” which received support from countless Tik Tok influencers (Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, Noah Beck, and more). The track also received support from All Hip Hop, and currently has over four million streams on Spotify.

The following year he shared “Him,” which led to a viral TikTok trend and features creates from the likes of 2 Chainz, Justin Bieber, Odell Beckham Jr, the NFL, and others. In addition to two viral records, Yavo also reached No.1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers, and Top 10 Apple Music’s Hip-Hop/Rap charts for his album titled Like Yay. As a man on the move, this year Yavo also hit the road as a supporting act on NoCap’s US tour. As he travels the world amid an exciting music career, Big Yavo is ready to continue sharing light and culture with his city.

Buy or stream The Largest.