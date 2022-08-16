Bankroll Freddie Shares Music Video For ‘Pandemic Boys’

Bankroll Freddie - Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Image

Bankroll Freddie has shared a music video for his new track “Pandemic Boys,” which features Kenny Muney and Big Moochie Grape.

In the visual, Freddie and his collaborators show off their icy chains and smooth, effortless flows as they spit surrounded by foreign cars and their closest pals.

Bankroll Freddie - Pandemic Boys ft. Kenny Muney & Big Moochie Grape (Official Video)

The track is featured on Freddie’s celebrated new project, From Trap To Rap 2, which is out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records.

The widely anticipated mixtape picks up where its predecessor left off, showcasing Freddie’s hard hitting delivery alongside heavyweight features from Lil Baby, Money Man, Icewear Vezzo, and more—including a posthumous feature from Young Dolph, a close friend and collaborator of the Arkansas rapper.

With the new mixtape, Freddie keeps his foot down to prove he deserves to be mentioned not only alongside QC’s brightest stars, but alongside the biggest names in hip hop. To accompany the release, Freddie shared a reflective video for the contemplative, standout track “Patience,” which features Lil Baby. The visual showcases the rappers’ journey and rise through their time with QC.

The follow-up mixtape to 2021’s breakthrough Big Bank and 2020’s From Trap To Rap was initially introduced with the lead singles “Pickin’ Sides” featuring Icewear Vezzo and “Broke ASF.” In between the From Trap To Rap projects, Freddie stayed busy, releasing his album Big Bank in 2021 that garnered praise from HipHopDX, Flood Magazine, and XXL, and dropped his viral hit “Pop It” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Freddie also performed with Key Glock in Atlanta, the first night of Glock’s nationwide tour.

Born and raised in Arkansas, Freddie is notably one of the only rappers from the state to land a major record deal. His witty lyricism, brutal honesty, and brash delivery have put both him and his home state on the map in the eyes of the hip hop world. With From Trap To Rap 2 finally here, Freddie’s continued rise to stardom is all but inevitable.

Buy or stream From Trap To Rap 2.