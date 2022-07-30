Bankroll Freddie Drops New Project, ‘From Trap To Rap 2’

Bankroll Freddie - Photo: Jonathan Jose Solid (Courtesy of Quality Control Music/Motown Records)

Quality Control’s Bankroll Freddie has returned with a new project, From Trap To Rap 2 via Quality Control Music/Motown Records.

The widely anticipated mixtape picks up where its predecessor left off, showcasing Freddie’s hard hitting delivery alongside heavyweight features from Lil Baby, Money Man, Icewear Vezzo, and more—including a posthumous feature from Young Dolph, a close friend and collaborator of the Arkansas rapper.

Bankroll Freddie - Patience (Official Video) ft. Lil Baby

With the new mixtape, Freddie keeps his foot down to prove he deserves to be mentioned not only alongside QC’s brightest stars, but alongside the biggest names in hip hop. To accompany the release, Freddie shared a reflective new video for the contemplative, standout track “Patience,” which features Lil Baby. The visual showcases the rappers’ journey and rise through their time with QC.

The follow-up mixtape was recently introduced with the lead singles “Pickin’ Sides” featuring Icewear Vezzo & “Broke ASF,” In between the From Trap To Rap projects, Freddie stayed busy, releasing his album Big Bank in 2021 that garnered praise from HipHopDX, Flood Magazine, and XXL, and dropped his viral hit “Pop It” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Freddie also performed with Key Glock in Atlanta, the first night of Glock’s nationwide tour.

Born and raised in Arkansas, Freddie is notably one of the only rappers from the state to land a major record deal. His witty lyricism, brutal honesty, and brash delivery have put both him and his home state on the map in the eyes of the hip hop world. With From Trap To Rap 2 finally here, Freddie’s continued rise to stardom is all but inevitable.

Buy or stream From Trap To Rap 2.