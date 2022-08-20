Bill Anderson And Dolly Parton Share Bluegrass Version Of ‘Someday It’ll All Make Sense’

Bill Anderson and Dolly Parton - Photo: JB Rowland/CTK Entertainment (Courtesy of Adkins Publicity)

Following the Good Morning America debut of the official music video for Whisperin’ Bill Anderson and Dolly Parton’s emotionally driven ballad “Someday It’ll All Make Sense,” the duo have released a bluegrass version of the track.

“The bluegrass/acoustical version was the original way this song was recorded. Sierra Hull played mandolin, her husband, Justin Moses, played fiddle and dobro and the record was co-produced by longtime bluegrass stalwart, Thomm Jutz. Both Dolly and I have a deep appreciation for the simplicity and authenticity of this type of music, and we both wanted this version to be heard,” Anderson shared. “I think the intimacy and warmth of the acoustical approach allow the lyric of the song to stand out even more. And it’s that lyric that seems to be resonating with people.”

Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

The song’s poignant lyrics are brought to life under the masterful direction of Trey Fanjoy (Taylor Swift, Steven Tyler, Paul McCartney, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Loretta Lynn, Jack White), as the video shows the two country music icons journey down the road to hope. “Someday It’ll All Make Sense” was co-written by Anderson with Bobby Tomberlin and Ryan Larkins and is on Anderson’s most recent release, As Far As I Can See: The Best Of, released June 10 by MCA Records.

As Far As I Can See: The Best Of is a collection of 16 songs and shares its name with the current exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bill Anderson: As Far As I Can See. The name comes from the opening line of one of the first songs he ever wrote, “City Lights,” the country classic that was a hit for Ray Price in 1958. In addition to such beloved songs as “City Lights,” “Still,” Po’ Folks,” “The Tip Of My Fingers,” and “Sometimes,” the album features a new song with country icon Dolly Parton, “Someday It’ll All Make Sense.”

The newly recorded duet is joined by Anderson and Parton’s first-ever collaboration, an incredibly rare demo of “If It Is All The Same To You,” recorded in 1964 and eventually released as a duet with Jan Howard on Anderson’s chart-topping 1969 album of the same name. As Far As I Can See: The Best Of, was released by MCA Nashville/UMe, which has been Anderson’s label home for most of his seven-decade long career.

