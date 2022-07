Bill Anderson and Dolly Parton 'Someday It'll All Make Sense' - Photo: Courtesy of MCA Records/UMe/YouTube

Dolly Parton and Bill Anderson have unveiled the video for their new song “Someday It’ll All Make Sense.” The promotional clip for the emotional, first-ever collaboration between the old friends and fellow members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame was premiered by ABC’s Good Morning America.

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense” was written by Anderson with Bobby Tomberlin and Ryan Larkins. It features on Anderson’s album As Far As I Can See: The Best Of, which was released in June by MCA Records/UMe. The video was directed by Trey Fanjoy, whose credits include Taylor Swift, Steven Tyler, Paul McCartney, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Loretta Lynn, and Jack White.

Someday It’ll All Make Sense (featuring Dolly Parton )

The spiritual song includes such lyrics as “Someday the picture will come into focus, and we’ll see it all plain and clear/When we come together in the place He has for us, where the pain and the hurt disappear/Someday we’ll laugh at these roads that we’ve traveled, I am completely convinced/That hope never dies or goes out of fashion, someday it’ll all make sense.”

“Working with my ol’ buddy Bill Anderson was the most meaningful fun I’ve had in years,” says Parton. “I love the song we sang, I love how we sounded together on it and getting to do a video with him was just icing on the cake. I hope the fans enjoy it as much as we enjoyed being together on it.” Adds Anderson: “Hopefully, our song can help bring a bit of levity to a world that seems upside down and sideways so much of the time these days. If it can, music will have once again proven itself to be the optimal healer.”

Anderson’s album shares its name with the current Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibition in his honor. Those lyrics were in the opening stanza of one of his first compositions, Ray Price’s 1958 hit “City Lights” (“A bright array of city lights as far as I can see, the great white way shines through the night for lonely guys like me.”

The release of As Far As I Can See: The Best Of Bill Anderson has been complemented by the first-time digital availability of seven of Anderson’s albums from the 1960s.

