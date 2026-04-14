Billie Eilish Unveils New Trailer For ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live In 3D)’

Photo: Courtesy of Petros Studio and High Rise Media

Billie Eilish’s biggest movie yet is almost here. Eilish has revealed a new trailer for Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live In 3D), the concert film she directed with fellow Oscar-winner James Cameron. The clip arrives shortly before tickets for the movie go on sale this Thursday, April 16.

Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live In 3D) will be released in theaters, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, and Premium Large Formats on May 8. The movie is billed as an innovative new approach to the concert film from Eilish, who has been directing her own videos since she was a teenager, and Cameron, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the Avatar and Terminator franchises and Titanic.

“It’s your show. It’s your creative vision,” Cameron tells Eilish at the outset of the trailer. “This is going to blow people’s minds.” From the looks of the three-minute video, he’s right. The clip presents dynamic footage of Eilish’s arena tour supporting her hit 2024 album Hit Me Hard And Soft, with Eilish in her element onstage in front of a sea of adoring fans.

BILLIE EILISH - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) | Official Trailer #2

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“The day of a show, for me, it just feels like any day at all,” she tells the camera at one point in the trailer. “I just feel like I’m going to hang out with my friends.” Later on, her comfort performing her songs in front of thousands of fans can be clearly observed, though so can the battle scars from live performance in close contact with a mass of humanity.

The trailer concludes with a look at the puppy room Eilish set up for her crew, which brings dogs from the local shelter to the concert venue to provide a peaceful respite from hectic life on the road. Per Eilish, various members of her crew have adopted pets straight out of the puppy room in the past. The experience prompts Cameron to announce he’ll be arranging something similar on the set of his next movie. In the meantime, the world looks forward to this one.

Buy Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft here.