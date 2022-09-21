Billie Eilish Releases Live Videos For ‘TV’ And ‘The 30th’

Billie Eilish - Photo: Matthew Baker/Redferns

Billie Eilish has shared two live videos for her critically acclaimed songs “TV” and “The 30th.” Both videos were filmed in the Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, an iconic attraction that symbolizes innovation, sustainability, and conservation.

Known for its lush urban greenery and beautifully designed spaces, Singapore instantly resonated with Billie while on her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.

Billie Eilish - TV (Live from the Cloud Forest, Singapore)

Both videos were directed by Singaporean director Choānn and were shot in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board, as part of their international recovery campaign, SingapoReimagine.

“Singapore was one of the first places I ever went on tour. I was only there for a day and absolutely fell in love with it.” Billie explains. “The Cloud Forest is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen in my life. These two songs really are just very important to me in a lot of ways. I feel really connected to them and very personally protective over them, and I wanted to have some sort of peace with the songs that felt really intimate and personal. It just felt really comfortable to do it in a place as beautiful at the Cloud Forest.”

Billie Eilish - The 30th (Live from the Cloud Forest, Singapore)

Billie Eilish released “TV” and “The 30th” earlier this summer following a surprise live performance and debut of “TV” during her sold out Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. “We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Billie told concertgoers before she and her brother FINNEAS performed it for the first time. The studio version of the track closes with a live recording of her concert-attendee’s vocals, recorded live at Manchester’s twenty-one thousand capacity AO Arena.

Both songs serve a reminder that 20-year-old Eilish remains one of the most treasured singer-songwriters of her generation. Writing and releasing music both observational and reflective on her own life experiences and society–something all the greatest songwriters have done before her.

