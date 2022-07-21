Billie Eilish Shares New Two-Song EP, ‘Guitar Songs’

Billie Eilish - Photo: Darkroom/Interscope Records

Billie Eilish has officially released Guitar Songs across DSP’s today. The project features two songs, the previously teased “TV,” and a brand-new track titled “The 30th.”

Today’s release follows her surprise live performance and debut of “TV” in the U.K. last month, during her sold out Happier Than Ever World Tour. “We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Billie told concertgoers before she and her brother FINNEAS performed it for the first time. It closes with live vocals from her audience, recorded in Manchester’s 21,000 capacity AO Arena last month.

Billie Eilish - The 30th (Official Lyric Video)

Billie shared with fans today: “FINNEAS and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are!! Performing “TV” on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you.”

Earlier this month, Eilish joined forces with HeadCount, a non-partisan voter engagement organization, to get her fans voting in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections.

Billie Eilish - TV (Official Lyric Video)

“I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections,” Eilish said in a statement about her collaboration with the organization, which is part of its “Good to Vote” initiative.

Last month, Eilish added another leg to her tour, announcing six Asian dates this August. The shows will mark Eilish’s first-ever headlining shows in the continent. The singer had previously performed in Singapore, Tokyo, and Osaka in 2018 as part of the Laneway and Summer Sonic festivals respectively.

The new dates will take Eilish to cities across the Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Japan.

