BLACKPINK Add Japanese Dates To ‘Born Pink’ Tour

BLACKPINK - Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Due to overwhelming demand, BLACKPINK have added Japanese dates to their ‘Born Pink’ tour.

The K-Pop superstars have added four tour dates scheduled in two Japanese cities – Tokyo and Osaka. The first two tour dates announced are for April 8 and 9, 2023, and the venue is Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Then, the quartet will perform at the Kyocera Dome of Osaka on 3 and 4 June.

The four members kickstarted their world tour in August 2022 after the release of their second studio album, BORN PINK. Since then, BLACKPINK have performed in many popular cities such as Seoul, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Newark, LA, and London, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group will begin 2023 with their Asian leg of the tour on January 7 and 8 in Bangkok, which will be followed by concerts in Hong Kong, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, and many more. Hence, expanding their Asian leg of the World Tour to 11 cities and 18 concerts in total.

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK, along with Mickey Guyton, were honored by TIME, both securing titles in its People Of The Year 2022 list. The K-pop girl group, who released their second album BORN PINK in September, were named the 2022 Entertainer Of The Year by the publication.

“The foursome released its highly anticipated second studio album, Born Pink, in September, which notched a record as the best-selling album by a Korean girl group, with over 2 million album sales,” TIME’s Raisa Bruner said.

BLACKPINK play the following ‘Born Pink’ tour dates in 2023:

January 7 and 8 – Bangkok, Thailand

January 12 and 14 – Hong Kong

January 20 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

January 28 – Abu Dhabi

March 4 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 11 – Jakarta, Indonesia

March 18 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

March 25 – Manila, Philippines

April 8 and 9 – Tokyo, Japan

May 13 – Singapore

June 3 and 4 – Osaka, Japan.

Buy or stream Born Pink.