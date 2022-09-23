BLACKPINK Score First Ever UK No.1 Album With ‘Born Pink’

BLACKPINK - Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

BLACKPINK have check another item off the to-do list by scoring their first ever chart-topping album in the UK with their new album Born Pink.

Born Pink was released on September 16, and by the end of the day, the album had become the first by any female artist in Hanteo (South Korean charts) history to sell over a million copies on its first day.

According to a Soompi report, Born Pink also broke the record for the highest first-week sales of any female artist in history according to Circle Chart data, which reported an even higher figure of 2,141,281 copies sold—making Born Pink the first “double million-seller” album by a K-pop girl group.

BLACKPINK have taken over the pop world since the release of Born Pink. Their music video for “Shut Down” recently hit 100 million views on YouTube.

“BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!” BLACKPINK’s agency, YG, tweeted, referencing the group’s fan base, known as BLINK.

“Shut Down” is BALCKPINK’s 12th music video to reach 100 million views, following “Boombayah,” “Playing with Fire,” “Whistle,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “Stay,” “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream,” “Lovesick Girls” and “Pink Venom.” The video passed 100 million views just over five days after its release. The video for “Whistle” also reached 800 million views earlier this month.

The album was accompanied by the release of the vibrant video for “Shut Down,” which paid homage to some of BLACKPINK’s prior collective and solo releases. “Kill This Love,” “Ice Cream,” “How You Like That,” Rosé’s “Gone,” Lisa’s “Money,” and Jennie’s “Solo” were all referenced in the visuals.

The girl group also shared two tracks from BORN PINK prior to its release – first, “Ready To Love,” which premiered as part of the band’s virtual concert with PUBG. In August, they returned with the powerful single “Pink Venom,” which broke Spotify records upon release and racked up the biggest music video premiere of 2022 so far.

