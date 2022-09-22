BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ Video Hits 100 Million Views On YouTube

BLACKPINK - Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

South Korean superstars’ BLACKPINK’s music video for “Shut Down” has hit 100 million views on YouTube. The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter reached the milestone Tuesday.

“BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!” BLACKPINK’s agency, YG, tweeted, referencing the group’s fan base, known as BLINK.

“Shut Down” is BALCKPINK’s 12th music video to reach 100 million views, following “Boombayah,” “Playing with Fire,” “Whistle,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “Stay,” “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream,” “Lovesick Girls” and “Pink Venom.” The video passed 100 million views just over five days after its release. The video for “Whistle” also reached 800 million views earlier this month

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shut Down” appears on BLACKPINK’s new album, BORN PINK, released last Friday. The group performed the song “Monday” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

BLACKPINK - ‘Shut Down’ M/V

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The album was accompanied by the release of the vibrant video for “Shut Down,” which paid homage to some of BLACKPINK’s prior collective and solo releases. “Kill This Love,” “Ice Cream,” “How You Like That,” Rosé’s “Gone,” Lisa’s “Money,” and Jennie’s “Solo” were all referenced in the visuals.

The girl group also shared two tracks from BORN PINK prior to its release – first, “Ready To Love,” which premiered as part of the band’s virtual concert with PUBG. In August, they returned with the powerful single “Pink Venom,” which broke Spotify records upon release and racked up the biggest music video premiere of 2022 so far.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK are set to head out on the “biggest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” next month, kicking off with a pair of dates in Seoul before heading to North America and Europe. Earlier this week (September 19), the band added more dates to the North American leg of the tour due to demand for tickets.

Buy or stream BORN PINK.