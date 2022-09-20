BLACKPINK On Course For First UK No.1 Album With ‘BORN PINK’

BLACKPINK – Photo: Courtesy of YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK are on course to score their first UK No.1 album with their latest release, BORN PINK, the Official Charts Company has announced.

The K-pop superstars’ second album is leading the race to the top spot on the Official UK Albums Chart in this week’s midweeks, holding off competition from Rina Sawayama (No.2), Suede (No.3), and Marcus Mumford (No.4).

BORN PINK was released last week (September 16) and, if it remains at No.1, would best BLACKPINK’s previous chart peak in the UK. In 2020, they landed at No.2 with their debut album, THE ALBUM. The four-piece – comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa – previously entered the Top 40 in the country with their 2019 EP Kill This Love.

The girl group shared two tracks from BORN PINK prior to its release – first, “Ready To Love,” which premiered as part of the band’s virtual concert with PUBG. In August, they returned with the powerful single “Pink Venom,” which broke Spotify records upon release and racked up the biggest music video premiere of 2022 so far.

The album was accompanied by the release of a vibrant video for the lead single “Shut Down,” which paid homage to some of BLACKPINK’s prior collective and solo releases. “Kill This Love,” “Ice Cream,” “How You Like That,” Rosé’s “Gone,” Lisa’s “Money,” and Jennie’s “Solo” were all referenced in the visuals.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK are set to head out on the “biggest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” next month, kicking off with a pair of dates in Seoul before heading to North America and Europe. Earlier this week (September 19), the band added more dates to the North American leg of the tour due to demand for tickets.

