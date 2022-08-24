BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Breaks Spotify Records

BLACKPINK - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Global superstars BLACKPINK have made history with their record breaking single “Pink Venom.” Released on August 19 to critical acclaim and overwhelming fan response, the anthem had the biggest release by females (group or solo) of this decade debuting at No.1 on Spotify’s global top songs chart and amassing 7.9M streams within the first 24 hours.

On YouTube, as previously reported, the “Pink Venom” video reached 100M views faster than any video by a female group ever, garnering 90M within its first 24 hours. Already at over 164M views, this was the biggest YouTube debut of 2022.

BLACKPINK - ‘Pink Venom’ M/V

Anticipation has been building for “Pink Venom” since BLACKPINK shared a series of visual teasers and a poster, which finds the K-pop icons staring through a pane of broken glass. The record will be followed by the arrival of BLACKPINK’s 2nd full album, BORN PINK, on September 16. After that, the most popular girl group on the planet will hit the road on a world tour predicted to be attended by more than 1.5 million people. It kicks off in Seoul, South Korea, on October 15 and then visits the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore, among others, before landing in New Zealand on June 21, 2023.

After releasing global hits like “How You Like That” and their dazzling collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” BLACKPINK put out THE ALBUM in 2020 to universal acclaim. The captivating project debuted at No.2 on both the U.S. Billboard 200 and UK Official Chart, and sold more than 1.4 million copies worldwide. With “Pink Venom” and BORN PINK, BLACKPINK are destined to raise the bar even higher.

To celebrate BLACKPINK’s return, renowned landmarks across the globe lit up pink as fans counted down the hours until “Pink Venom”’s release. Monuments that are featured in the worldwide moment include New York’s Brooklyn Bridge, London’s Marble Arch, the Tokyo Tower, and Seoul’s N. Seoul Tower. On Friday night (August 19), they were once again lit up pink and had digital projections displayed on them.

Pre-order BORN PINK.