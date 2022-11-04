Mickey Guyton Brings ‘Inspiration’ With Latest New Song, ‘I Still Pray’

Mickey Guyton - Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Mickey Guyton has released the new track “I Still Pray,” a typically powerful vocal performance with hints of gospel. She wrote it with Tyler Hubbard, Ryan Daly, and Steph Jones, and wrote on her social media on Wednesday: “I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

On today’s release, Guyton added of the song: “No matter what you believe in, prayer is a universal language. Sometimes when you don’t know what to do or how to help someone, you pray. I hope that it brings you some inspiration in those moments when you need it.”

“I Still Pray” comes swiftly on the heels of the recent “How You Love Someone” by the Arlington, Texas native, who appeared in yesterday’s (3) season 53 premiere of Sesame Street on HBO Max. That in turn followed August’s “Somethin’ Bout You” as Guyton continues to share fresh music after the success of her 2021 debut album, the Grammy-nominated Remember Her Name.

She has also been confirmed as special guest of Shania Twain at her shows next summer in Guyton’s home state in Kansas City (July 19), Dallas (21), and Houston (22). “When I was a little girl, I took a trip to New York,” she wrote. “I remember riding in the back of a minivan playing @shaniatwain, ‘From This Moment On’ over and over and over again on my portable cd player. And now I get to go on tour with her. There are no words other than I’m just so damn grateful for this full circle moment. Thank you Shania.”

Twain’s huge tour will open in Spokane, Washington on April 28, and moves through North America until July 22, including Canadian dates in June. She then comes to the UK and Ireland for shows in London, Dublin, two in Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham, the last published date on September 26.

Buy or stream Mickey Guyton’s “I Still Pray.”