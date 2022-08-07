BLACKPINK Announces Release Date For ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK - Photo: Courtesy of YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK rang in the anniversary of their debut by announcing the date and details for their upcoming pre-release single “Pink Venom.”

“Pink Venom” will drop on August 19 at 1 PM KST, a month before the release of BLACKPINK’s full album BORN PINK, which is due out in September. BLACKPINK also shared a release poster for the upcoming single.

This isn’t the first time that the group has teased news about BORN PINK. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa dominated the planet with their 2020 debut, aptly titled The Album, and recently shared a full trailer which teases the new project.

While the trailer, which clocks in at just half a minute long, keeps things fairly close to the vest, the group did reveal the BORN Pink album title. They also noted that the album would be followed by a world tour that’s set to kick off in October.

Though the group has kept information tightly guarded, they already released a music video for one of the album’s tracks. “Ready for Love” premiered at the end of July, having been debuted the month before at BLACKPINK’s PUBG Mobile concert.

If the performance of BLACKPINK’s last album is any indication, Born Pink might even outdo its predecessor. Released in October 2020, The Album featured three Top 40 US singles, including “How You Like That,” “Lovesick Girls,” and “Ice Cream,” featuring Selena Gomez. Upon its release, The Album debuted at No.1 on the South Korean Gaon Album Chart, and soon broke records as the best-selling album by a girl group.

In the US, the album debuted at No.2, becoming the highest-charting album by an all-female group, breaking Billboard records previously held by Danity Kane. In addition to landing in the Top Ten in multiple countries, the IFPI named The Album as the fifth best-selling LP of 2020, worldwide. The record was also a critical success, landing on a variety of year-end roundups, including those by Billboard (Top 50 Best Albums of 2020, 25 Best Pop Albums of 2020), Idolator (70 Best Pop Albums of 2020), Glamour, and PopCrush.

