BLACKPINK And Spotify Team Up For Blend Playlist

BLACKPINK, ‘Spotify Blend Playlist’ - Photo: Courtesy of Spotify/Hill + Knowlton Strategies

Spotify has announced that BLACKPINK fans will now have the ability to create a Blend playlist combining their musical tastes with those of the band members.

The popular K-Pop group chose a variety of their favorite songs, which will be included within the Blend playlist made just for fans so they can see where their tastes overlap and discover new music in the process.

Users will receive a social sharecard, showing your Taste Match scores. These will allow you to see your listening preferences compared to the artist and can be shared directly to Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, or Twitter. The playlist also features some of the biggest names in K-Pop like BTS, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, BLACKPINK scored their first No.1 album in the US, becoming the first girl group to top the Billboard 200 since 2008. The K-pop megastars released their second album BORN PINK on September 16, and shortly after the record debuted at No.1

The album, which features the global hit singles “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down,” racked up 102,000 album equivalent units in its first week of release. As well as becoming the first girl group to top the chart in 14 years, BLACKPINK also became the first K-pop girl group to reach the top of the Billboard 200.

The chart news followed BLACKPINK making more history in the UK, where they became the first K-pop girl group to debut at No.1 with over 20,000 album equivalent units sold in its weeks. BORN PINK also hit the top spot on the Canadian charts.

According to a report from Soompi, the album also broke the record for the highest first-week sales of any female artist in history according to Circle Chart data, which reported an even higher figure of 2,141,281 copies sold–making BORN PINK the first “double million-seller” album by a K-pop girl group.

Visit BLACKPINK’s Blend Playlist.