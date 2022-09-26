BLACKPINK Score First US No.1 Album, Become First Girl Group To Top Chart In 14 Years

BLACKPINK – Photo: Courtesy of YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK have scored their first No.1 album in the US, becoming the first girl group to top the Billboard 200 since 2008.

The K-pop megastars released their second album BORN PINK earlier this month (September 16), with the record now confirm to have debuted in the top spot on the US chart.

The album, which features the global hit singles “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down,” racked up 102,000 album equivalent units in its first week of release. As well as becoming the first girl group to top the chart in 14 years, BLACKPINK have also become the first K-pop girl group to reach the top of the Billboard 200.

The new chart news follows BLACKPINK making more history in the UK, where they became the first K-pop girl group to debut at No.1 with over 20,000 album equivalent units sold in its weeks. BORN PINK also hit the top spot on the Canadian charts.

According to a report from Soompi, the album also broke the record for the highest first-week sales of any female artist in history according to Circle Chart data, which reported an even higher figure of 2,141,281 copies sold – making BORN PINK the first “double million-seller” album by a K-pop girl group.

BLACKPINK’s second album era is already off to a massive start. Back in August, the single “Pink Venom” earned the biggest music video premiere of the year at that point and also broke records on Spotify. The video for “Shut Down,” meanwhile, has also garnered more than 119 million views.

Next month, the record-breaking girl group will kick off their world tour – billed as the biggest for any K-pop girl group in history – with two shows at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. Afterward, the tour will continue on to the US, the UK, and Europe. The tour will run until mid-2023, with more stops in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and more. See the full list of dates on BLACKPINK’s official website.

