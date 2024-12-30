Blue Note Launches New ‘Collegiate’ Merch Collection

Blue Note logo courtesy of Blue Note Records

The legendary jazz label Blue Note goes to college with its new Fall merch collection featuring collegiate inspired designs.

Blue Note’s collegiate collection features a variety of new garments including classic Tees, hoodie, rugby shirts and applique crewnecks. But it also includes a small range of accessories such as notebooks and drinks tumblers. The new Blue Note collegiate collection ensures that whether you’re a student of Blue Note or a seasoned alum, there’s something swingin’ to ensure you’re looking your finest this coming Fall.

The new collegiate collection is one of a number of Blue Note-related capsule collections offered by the label. Mugs, a whiskey decanter collection, shot glasses and duffle bags are among the items newly-arrived in the official Blue Note store. Also available is a limited edition 12″ turntable slipmat is the latest in our series paying tribute to the iconic vinyl labels throughout Blue Note history. It comes emblazoned with the 1973-78 United Artists era Vintage B Blue Label that adorned ‘70s jazz-funk fusion classics like Donald Byrd’s Places and Spaces and Bobbi Humphrey’s sample-friendly Blacks and Blues.

Also in Blue Note news, the label is set to release Blue Note Review, Volume Three: Truly, Madly, Deeplee is a limited-edition box set curated by Blue Note President Don Was – and this time the seminal jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan is in the spotlight.

Truly, Madly, Deeplee includes a new album on 2-LP, 180g 12” vinyl (CD version also included) of modern jazz luminaries including Joel Ross, Bill Frisell, Derrick Hodge, ARTEMIS, Chris Botti, Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah, and Keyon Harrold performing pieces from Lee Morgan’s classic Blue Note albums plus a previously unreleased alternate version of “Morgan the Pirate” from Search For The New Land.

Released on January 2, the boxset includes a 10” vinyl release of a never-before-issued jam session at the Gate of Horn in Chicago, probably in 1959. Discovered by Zev Feldman, the session was led by Philly Joe Jones, and features Lee Morgan, Ira Sullivan, Nicky Hill, Bobby Timmons, and Spanky DeBrest.

Explore the Blue Note collegiate merch collection.