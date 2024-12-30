ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
uDiscover Music Sale 2024
ADVERTISEMENT
uDiscover Music Sale 2024
ADVERTISEMENT
uDiscover Music Sale 2024
SIGN UP

Blue Note Launches New ‘Collegiate’ Merch Collection

The new collection includes a selection of Tees, hoodies, applique crewnecks and more.

Published on

Blue-Note-Collegiate-Merch-Collection
Blue Note logo courtesy of Blue Note Records

The legendary jazz label Blue Note goes to college with its new Fall merch collection featuring collegiate inspired designs.

Blue Note’s collegiate collection features a variety of new garments including classic Tees, hoodie, rugby shirts and applique crewnecks. But it also includes a small range of accessories such as notebooks and drinks tumblers. The new Blue Note collegiate collection ensures that whether you’re a student of Blue Note or a seasoned alum, there’s something swingin’ to ensure you’re looking your finest this coming Fall.

The new collegiate collection is one of a number of Blue Note-related capsule collections offered by the label. Mugs, a whiskey decanter collection, shot glasses and duffle bags are among the items newly-arrived in the official Blue Note store. Also available is a limited edition 12″ turntable slipmat is the latest in our series paying tribute to the iconic vinyl labels throughout Blue Note history. It comes emblazoned with the 1973-78 United Artists era Vintage B Blue Label that adorned ‘70s jazz-funk fusion classics like Donald Byrd’s Places and Spaces and Bobbi Humphrey’s sample-friendly Blacks and Blues.

Christmas Music 2024 Playlist
Christmas Music 2024 Playlist
Christmas Music 2024 Playlist

Also in Blue Note news, the label is set to release Blue Note Review, Volume Three: Truly, Madly, Deeplee is a limited-edition box set curated by Blue Note President Don Was – and this time the seminal jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan is in the spotlight.

Truly, Madly, Deeplee includes a new album on 2-LP, 180g 12” vinyl (CD version also included) of modern jazz luminaries including Joel Ross, Bill Frisell, Derrick Hodge, ARTEMIS, Chris Botti, Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah, and Keyon Harrold performing pieces from Lee Morgan’s classic Blue Note albums plus a previously unreleased alternate version of “Morgan the Pirate” from Search For The New Land.

Released on January 2, the boxset includes a 10” vinyl release of a never-before-issued jam session at the Gate of Horn in Chicago, probably in 1959. Discovered by Zev Feldman, the session was led by Philly Joe Jones, and features Lee Morgan, Ira Sullivan, Nicky Hill, Bobby Timmons, and Spanky DeBrest.

Explore the Blue Note collegiate merch collection.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
Jay-Z - The Black Album
Jay-Z
The Black Album
Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
Rihanna - Unapologetic
Rihanna
Unapologetic
Opaque Fruit Punch Limited Edition 2LP
ORDER NOW
DMX - Let Us Pray
DMX
Let Us Pray
Chapter X Limited Edition LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Big-Star-Ballad-Of-El-Goodo-Video
Alex Chilton: The Original Big Star Of Indie Music
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Rihanna - Loud
Rihanna
Loud
Pink Limited Edition 2LP
ORDER NOW
Rihanna - Talk That Talk
Rihanna
Talk That Talk
Translucent Emerald Green Limited Edition LP
ORDER NOW
Rihanna - A Girl Like Me
Rihanna
A Girl Like Me
Sea Glass Limited Edition 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top