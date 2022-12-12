Bono Announces More ‘Stories Of Surrender’ Dates

Bono - Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Bono–artist, activist and U2 lead singer–has announced a spring 2023 run of eight dates for his critically acclaimed “Stories of Surrender” at New York’s iconic Beacon Theatre. The new dates are set to kick off on April 16, 2023.

The announcement of Bono at The Beacon comes following unprecedented demand for Stories of Surrender, a show that left both audiences and critics cheering for more. The run was in support of Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, the New York Times and Sunday Times best-selling memoir by Bono.

“Stories of Surrender,” produced by Live Nation and directed by Willie Williams, marks the release of a memoir in which one of the world’s most iconic artists writes for the first time about what and who brought him success, while at the same time revealing his “…childhood insecurity, which is your only security” as a performer, and the faith that sustains him.

The storied surroundings of the Beacon Theatre perfectly illuminate Bono’s role as bandleader and activist, as well as the remarkable lives entwined with his own. This is a life, alive and very present, on stage.

Bono will once again be joined by musicians Gemma Doherty (harp, keyboard, vocals) and Kate Ellis (cello, keyboard, vocals), as well as Musical Director Jacknife Lee for an evening of “words, music and some mischief…”

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday December 15, at 10am local time and will be available via Ticketmaster. All tickets purchased online will be delivered as secure mobile tickets. There will be a four-ticket limit per person.

Last month, Bono performed a special solo version of U2’s “With Or Without You” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on November 3. The legendary singer stopped by the show to discuss his new memoir which arrived on Tuesday, November 1.

“Stories of Surrender” – Bono at the Beacon Theatre, New York, 2023:

Sunday April 16, 2023

Monday April 17, 2023

Friday April 21, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023

Wednesday April 26, 2023

Friday April 28, 2023

Saturday April 29, 2023

Wednesday May 3, 2023