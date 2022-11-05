Watch Bono Perform Solo Rendition Of U2’s ‘With Or Without You’

Bono - Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Bono performed a special solo version of U2’s “With Or Without You” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on November 3.

The legendary singer stopped by the show to discuss his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which arrived on Tuesday, November 1.

"With or Without You" - Bono

Bono also chatted with Colbert about meeting his U2 bandmates for the first time and also shared his thoughts on the Beatles film Get Back.

Last month, Bono shared an animated audio excerpt from the book in which he recalls U2’s first practice session at drummer Larry Mullen Jr’s house.

The clip sets the stage in 1976 when Bono takes note of an advertisement on his high school bulletin board: “Drummer seeks musicians for band.” “Funny how casually our destiny arrives,” Bono writes. “We’re all packed in the oven that is Larry’s kitchen. How do we fit all the drums, amps, and apprentice rock stars into such a small room?”

“Adam was the spirit of rock and roll,” Bono writes, “a sort of posh Sid Vicious. If Larry gave life to the band, it was Adam who believed this band could give us a life.”

Each chapter in the book is named after a U2 song. “Bono takes readers from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was 14, to U2’s unlikely journey to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands, to his more than 20 years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty,” reads a press release.

Bono is promoting the book with a theater tour of Europe and America, which kicked off November 2 in New York City and wrapping up November 28 in Madrid, Spain. “I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” Bono said in a statement. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

