Watch Animated Audio Excerpt From Bono’s ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story’

With Bono’s memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, set to arrive on November 1, the U2 frontman has shared an animated audio excerpt in which he recalls U2’s first practice session at drummer Larry Mullen Jr’s house.

The clip sets the stage in 1976 when Bono takes note of an advertisement on his high school bulletin board: “Drummer seeks musicians for band.” “Funny how casually our destiny arrives,” Bono writes. “We’re all packed in the oven that is Larry’s kitchen. How do we fit all the drums, amps, and apprentice rock stars into such a small room?”

U2 – Song for Someone from ‘SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story' by Bono

“Adam was the spirit of rock and roll,” Bono writes, “a sort of posh Sid Vicious. If Larry gave life to the band, it was Adam who believed this band could give us a life.”

Each chapter in the book is named after a U2 song. “Bono takes readers from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was 14, to U2’s unlikely journey to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands, to his more than 20 years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty,” reads a press release.

Bono is promoting the book with a theater tour of Europe and America, kicking off November 2 in New York City and wrapping up November 28 in Madrid, Spain. “I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” Bono said in a statement. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

Back in July, U2 announced that they are planning a multi-day residency in Las Vegas next year. According to Billboard, “U2 will be the first group to perform at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas when the $1.8 billion arena opens next year.”

The report further noted that, “The performances will be the first dates of a multi-show residency by the band at the high-tech arena, which is being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment chairman James Dolan near the Venetian off the Las Vegas Strip.”

Official dates for the residency have yet to be announced, though Billboard stated that shows would be “spread out over several months and be performed on non-consecutive days.” The band’s management declined to comment on possible residency plans.

