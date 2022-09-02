Listen To Bow Anderson’s Version Of Queen’s ‘Radio Ga Ga’

Bow Anderson - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Soulful Scottish singer Bow Anderson has released her version of Queen’s classic hit, “Radio Ga Ga.” The single is part of the “MTV Originals” series, which also features never-before-released covers from Che Lingo and Self Esteem.

Says Bow regarding the track, “I got to re-create ‘Radio Ga Ga’ for Roger Taylor, which I am buzzing about because it’s an absolute tune.” In the accompanying behind the scenes video, Anderson and Taylor sit in the studio to discuss the track and converse on her version of the song.

“When I first saw Bow Anderson, I was just struck by her voice. The voice is terrific. She doesn’t sound like anybody else, and [has] a really great pop sensibility.”

Adds Anderson, “As a child, one of my first memories was my dad having tapes of Queen performing. I’m not just saying this because I’ve done ‘Radio Ga Ga,’ but I vividly remember that song. I remember the clapping in the air and everyone in the crowd following. It’s such a fun memory of mine.”

Regarding her performance, Taylor says, “As long as it’s got your voice–which is your signature–on it…”

Speaking about the entire series, Taylor added, “It’s fascinating to be working with such original young artists, and it’s incredible to be part of a project that gives them the possibility to be themselves while re-imagining such an iconic track.”

During “MTV Originals,” audiences will see Adidas and Roger Taylor open the doors of the legendary Abbey Road Studios to the artists, giving them access to the master stems and sheet music to Queen’s 1984 smash hit “Radio Ga Ga.” Immersed in such an inspiring atmosphere with Roger Taylor, legendary Queen drummer and writer of “Radio Ga Ga,” the three artists have unleashed their creativity to record their own fresh take on the legendary song.

Listen to all three takes of ‘Radio Ga Ga’ on the MTV UK YouTube Channel.