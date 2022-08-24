‘MTV Originals’ Launches With Three Exclusive Covers Of Queen’s ‘Radio Ga Ga’

Roger Taylor and Bow Anderson - Photo: Tamibé Bourdanné

‘MTV Originals’, the new music series from Paramount Global, in partnership with adidas, has today launched on the MTV UK YouTube Channel and feature new, never-before-released covers of the iconic Queen track, “Radio Ga Ga”, by Bow Anderson, Che Lingo and Self Esteem, with inspiration from Roger Taylor.

Roger Taylor said: “It’s fascinating to be working with such original young artists, and it’s incredible to be part of a project that gives them the possibility to be themselves while re-imagining such an iconic track.”

During ‘MTV Originals’, audiences will see adidas and Roger Taylor open the doors of the legendary Abbey Road Studios to the artists, giving them access to the master stems and sheet music to Queen’s 1984 smash hit “Radio Ga Ga.” Immersed in such an inspiring atmosphere with Roger Taylor, legendary Queen drummer and writer of “Radio Ga Ga”, the three artists will unleash their creativity and record their own fresh take on the legendary song.

Abbey Road Studios, which has been home to artists from The Beatles to Frank Ocean and Little Simz, is adidas’ global recording studio partner and its industry leading recording and mastering engineers will work alongside each artist to deliver their vision of the smash hit.

The three artists featured in ‘MTV Originals’ represent the most exciting musical artists in the next generation of creatives:

Scotland’s next great export, Bow Anderson turns adversity (romantic, physical, or emotional) into a source of strength. Coming from a dance and sporting background, Bow knew to succeed that she would have to put in the graft, as the pop she’s drawn to today mirrors on recent single “Selfish”: from the bombast of classic Motown to empowered female role models like Rihanna.

“This is such an exciting project”, she says. “I cannot express how happy I am to be part of it. Queen tapes are part of my childhood’s memories and now I have the chance to work on one of their most iconic tracks!”

South London rapper Che Lingo explores the deeper, more heartfelt side of the rap music. With his critically acclaimed, award-winning album “The Worst Generation” (released on Idris Elba 7Wallce label), a litany of tracks featured in leading games such as FIFA22 and NBA2K, the rapper established himself as one of the UK’s most versatile MCs.

Che Lingo says: “I am truly honored to be working side-by-side with one of the most celebrated music giants in Roger Taylor, on one of the most unforgettable songs of all time.”

BRIT nominated Rebecca Lucy Taylor, aka Self Esteem, is an unapologetic pop star who’s anthemic single “I Do This All The Time” sound tracked the last year and saw her album Prioritise Pleasure named The Guardian and The Sunday Times’ Album of the Year 2021 (and every other album of the year list going!). Award nominations for Prioritise Pleasure include NME & the 2022 Mercury Prize. Following a packed festival season she has just sold out London’s Eventim Apollo. Her sharp and down to earth wit has won her many fans and seen her appear on Celeb Gogglebox, Vick Hope’s The Morning show and BBC Breakfast.

The series will feature three episodes for each artist, totaling nine episodes: a hero episode, a live performance music video and a lyric music video. Beginning on August 24, the series will go live on MTV UK’s YouTube channel and be available for audiences around the world, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes content that will live across MTV’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter channels. Each music video will also air on MTV Music in the UK.

Produced by Velocity International, Paramount’s full-service branded content studio, the exclusive music series ties in with adidas’ campaign, Made Originals. Inspired by and remixing the past while creating the future, the campaign aims to define a new age of originality, as the brand celebrates the 50th anniversary of the trefoil.

Listen to all three takes of ‘Radio Ga Ga’ on the MTV UK YouTube Channel.