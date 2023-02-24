Boygenius Announces Debut UK Live Shows For Summer 2023

boygenius – Photo: Harrison Whitford (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

boygenius has announced details of its debut UK live shows, set to take place in summer 2023.

The supergroup – comprised of members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker – will arrive in the UK in August for a pair of gigs.

The trio will headline London’s Gunnersbury Park on August 20, with support from MUNA and Ethel Cain. Two days later, on August 22, it will head to Halifax’s Piece Hall, where it will once again be joined by Cain.

Tickets for both boygenius gigs will go on sale next Friday (March 3) at 10am GMT. Fans who pre-order the band’s debut album, The Record, will be able to gain access to a special pre-sale. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.

The Record will be released on March 31 and will feature the singles “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” The tracks, which were all released earlier this year, marked the first new music from boygenius since 2020, when they released a handful of demos from the recording sessions for the EP to raise money for charitable organizations in their respective hometowns on behalf of the Downtown Women’s Center of Los Angeles, OUTMemphis, and Mutual Aid Distribution Richmond.

Previously, the band’s only official record came in the form of the self-produced and self-titled debut EP, which was released in 2018 to critical acclaim.

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart is set to direct three music videos for boygenius, according to the band. The revelation came in an article published by Rolling Stone, although it is currently unconfirmed which tracks will soundtrack the visuals.

Boygenius is also set to appear at this year’s Coachella, which will take place in Indio, California, between April 14-16 and 21-23. Following the festival, the band will hit the road in North America as part of the Re:SET Concert Series.

Pre-order The Record. View boygenius’ UK tour itinerary below.

Aug 20 – London, UK – Gunnersbury Park

Aug 22 – Halifax, UK – The Piece Hall