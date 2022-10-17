Brian Eno - Photo: Cecily Eno

Brian Eno’s new album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE is out now, featuring the singles “There Were Bells” and “We Let It In”.

FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE is a song-based album, with Brian’s vocals featured on the majority of the 10 tracks, which makes it a first since 2005’s Another Day On Earth. This time round, he experimented using tonal over major chord changes.

Eno says: “My voice has changed, it’s lowered, it’s become a different personality I can sing from. I don’t want to sing like a teenager, it can be melancholic, a bit regretful. As for writing songs again – it’s more landscapes, but this time with humans in them.”

Brian Eno - There Were Bells (Official Music Video)

“I like creating worlds, that’s what I do as an artist, creating sonic worlds. Now after quite a long absence of humans in those worlds I have tried putting one in and seeing how they feel in the world I’ve made.”

FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE has already attracted considerable critical acclaim. In a 9/10 review, Uncut wrote: “If this turns out to be our planet’s bittersweet requiem, we’ll have only ourselves to blame. At least we’ll go down singing these strange, haunting elegies.

Foreverandever? Amen.”

Mojo said: “FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE is not a ‘protest album’, Eno insists, but rather, a necessarily somber meditation on a world that is “changing at a super-rapid rate….large parts of it are disappearing for ever.’ As such, it is as timely as it is sobering and, in places, austerely, compellingly beautiful.”

About the content of FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, Brian Eno added: “I’m more and more convinced that our only hope of saving our planet is if we begin to have different feelings about it: perhaps if we became re-enchanted by the amazing improbability of life; perhaps if we suffered regret and even shame at what we’ve already lost; perhaps if we felt exhilarated by the challenges we face and what might yet become possible. Briefly, we need to fall in love again, but this time with Nature, with Civilization and with our hopes for the future.”

