BRIT Awards Announce Date For 2023 Event

Sam Fender at the 2022 BRIT Awards - Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Details of the 2023 BRIT Awards have been announced with the event set to be staged for the first time on a Saturday.

The ceremony will be held on February 11, 2023 at the O2 Arena and will be broadcast on ITV again for the 30th year.

Award organizers also announced that Managing Director of Atlantic Records, Damian Christian will be taking over as Chair of the BRIT Awards Committee for 2023.

Commenting on the new date, Christian said: “The BRITs is the biggest night of the year for the UK music industry, and we want as many eyes on it as possible as we showcase the best and most diverse British talent. Moving the show to a Saturday will breathe new life into the iconic ceremony, while also introducing a new and more engaged audience.”

It comes after this year’s event attracted its lowest audience ever in overnight figures pulling in 2.7 million viewers. While this was the lowest in the show’s history, a drop from 2.9 million viewers for 2021’s event, this figure didn’t count viewers around the world who streamed it digitally on YouTube or catch-up service ITV Hub.

This year’s event featured performances from Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, Dave, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender – along with a surprise appearance from Bring Me The Horizon.

Adele was the big winner on the night, taking three awards including the coveted Album Of The Year for her fourth LP 30. Other winners included Little Simz, who picked up Best New Artist, while Wolf Alice won Best Group after their third album Blue Weekend.

Elsewhere, in Sam Fender news, the singer-songwriter last week announced details of a massive hometown show, which will take place at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park in 2023.

The North Shields musician will add yet another huge achievement to the Seventeen Going Under era with his first stadium headline show at the home of Newcastle United on June 9, 2023.

