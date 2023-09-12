Brittany Howard Signs With Island Records And Sets New US Tour

Brittany Howard – Photo: Bobbi Rich (Courtesy of Island Records)

Brittany Howard, frontwoman for Alabama Shakes and Grammy-winning solo artist, has signed with Island Records.

The galvanizing, critically acclaimed musical force of nature was confirmed to have joined the historic label today (September 12) by Co-CEO Justin Eshak. “I’m a huge admirer of Brittany,” he said in a statement. “She’s already solidified herself as one of the great talents of her generation and is just getting started. Her artistry fits perfectly with Island’s unique legacy, and I’m delighted we get to play a role in her career moving forward.”

Howard added: “I couldn’t be happier to announce my new partnership with Island Records, a label with such an incredible legacy and team. I cannot wait for the world to hear my new music and to start touring again.”

That return to the road will come in November when the musician will hold a series of headline dates across the American south. The short tour will begin in Birmingham, AL, on November 6 and finish on November 15 in Dallas, TX. She will also appear at festivals on either side of the run, with performances booked at Louisville, KY’s Bourbon & Beyond and Mexico City’s Corona Capitol.

Howard has also confirmed that new music is on the way and will be released before her headline shows. Further details about the music are yet to be shared.

Known for her unique timbre and powerful, soulful, emotionally charged vocals, Howard has been at the heart of the music scene for more than a decade as one of the most essential artists of our time. Since her ascendence with the Alabama Shakes in 2012 and as a successful solo artist in her own right since 2019, Howard has a total of five Grammy wins and sixteen nominations under her belt.

Jamie, Howard’s massively acclaimed debut solo album that landed on best-of-the-year lists from the likes of Pitchfork, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone and was named NPR’s album of the year, earned her seven Grammy nominations in four different genres, winning the award for Best Rock Song with “Stay High.” The album was named for and dedicated to her sister, who died of retinoblastoma as a teen, and explored Howard’s personal history and beliefs on subjects such as prejudices, poverty, and struggles with religious faith.

View Brittany Howard’s tour itinerary below and purchase tickets at her official website.

Sep 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

Nov 6 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Nov 7 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Nov 9 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

Nov 10 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

Nov 11 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Nov 14 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

Nov 15 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

Nov 17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capitol Festival