Buju Banton Returns With ‘Coconut Wata (Sip)’

Gearing up for another momentous era, international reggae icon Buju Banton returns to the dancehall on his intoxicatingly catchy new single entitled “Coconut Wata (Sip).”

A vibrant and catchy dancehall track that encourages listeners to stay positive and resilient in the face of challenges, “Coconut Wata (Sip)” showcases Buju’s distinctive dancehall style, evolution, and lyrical prowess.

Buju Banton - COCONUT WATA (SIP) - (Visualizer)

Slinky keys set the tempo as Buju urges us to take a break from the stress life can bring, and find joy and peace in the simple things: “While we a sip coconut water/ Well them jus a trip/ We look on them and notice/ How them ship Jus a dip.” The buoyant dancehall beat brushes up against swaggering verses backed by string samples and sun-soaked sonic flourishes.

“Coconut Wata (Sip)” notably arrives on the heels of the global banger “High Life” featuring Snoop Dogg. With over a million total streams, “High Life” has garnered widespread critical acclaim. In addition to plugs from HYPEBEAST, TMZ, and more, REVOLT hailed it as “perfect for the stoners’ holiday,” and HotNewHipHop proclaimed, “‘High Life’ is a perfect combination of their respective styles.”

Buju continues to pave the road towards a full-length follow-up to 2020’s universally acclaimed Upside Down 2020, which garnered a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of “Best Reggae Album” and earned rave “4-out-of-5 star” reviews on both sides of the pond from The Guardian and Rolling Stone, respectively.

Igniting 2023 with a bang, Buju joined Beres Hammond in concert on New Year’s Day at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in Priory, St. Ann, Jamaica. It stood as the first time these two reggae stars headlined a concert together on the island. Plus, it followed his return to the worldwide stage with a much-lauded performance at Kingston’s Famed National Stadium. The Long Walk to Freedom Concert was one of the biggest music events in Jamaica’s history and was the launching pad for the tour of the same name.

