Burning Spear Announces Four-Date UK Tour For 2023

Pioneering, two-time Grammy Award winner and reggae superstar Burning Spear (real name Winston Rodney) has announced his long-awaited UK Tour across for four consecutive dates this summer. The ticket pre-sale for all four shows begins today, June 30.

Burning Spear will be touching down at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on August 24, Manchester O2 Ritz on August 25, Bristol O2 Academy on August 26 and Birmingham O2 Institute on August 27, his first appearance in Manchester and Bristol in over two decades, to follow Jamaica’s 61st Independent Day on August 6. Visit the artist’s official website for further information.

During the summer of 2022, Burning Spear came out of retirement to perform at London’s 02 Brixton Academy and Birmingham Forum with his Burning Band, he received an incredible reception for his first UK concerts in 20 years.

Winston Rodney has been making music as Burning Spear since 1969, with 25 albums under his belt, including his classic record, 1975, Marcus Garvey. For many, it is recognized as Rodney’s masterpiece and the seminal album for what has become known as dread roots. Besides the title track the album also includes the highly resonant “Slavery Days,” and both received strong airplay in North America. Marcus Garvey was followed by a slew of further classics including by Man in The Hills, Garvey’s Ghost and Social Living before the 1970s were over.

A music-maker, community icon and spiritual uplifter, Burning Spear’s importance to culture existed before the media spotlight, and continues to grow. His UK Tour promises to reconnect with his legions of UK fans and to deliver his messages of peace, love and unity for all.

In a statement, Burning Spear said “I Man will be there, fe real I man will be there, it’s been a while that I tour the UK, yes, a long time, but I Man will be there… all roads lead to you. People Be there!”

Burning Spear plays the following UK tour dates in 2023:

August 24: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

August 25: Manchester, O2 Ritz Manchester

August 26: Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

August 27: Birmingham, O2 Institute.

