Caity Baser Among Artists To Play Intimate Shows For War Child UK

Caity Baser - Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Caity Baser, Nilüfer Yanya and The Mysterines are all set to perform intimate live shows in venues across London and Manchester throughout the week commencing October 9, in support of the Day of the Girl event series from War Child UK – the specialist charity to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children living in war zones.

Singer-songwriter Baser will kick off the series of events on October 9 at the Lafayette, London, followed by alternative artist Nilüfer Yanya at Bush Hall, London on October 11, and finally alternative rock band The Mysterines, who will be playing at Gorilla, Manchester on October 12.

Tickets to the shows go on pre-sale this Thursday, September 7, and general sale this Friday September 8, priced at £25.

The War Child UK shows –in partnership with YouTube – are all part of the charity’s Day of The Girl event series, coinciding with the UN’s International Day of the Girl Child. Through a celebration of young, woman-identifying talent, the series aims to create a moment that highlights the specific challenges girls and young women face around the world, and to raise vital funding to help War Child protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by conflict.

In an official statement, Charlotte Nimmo, Head of Fundraising Engagement at War Child said: “We are thrilled to launch Day of The Girl 2023. We are grateful for the support of all the musicians who will help us in amplifying the importance of the issues spotlighted by this event series. This collaborative effort will also raise vital funds to support War Child’s work. Girls and young women living in conflict zones endure impossible circumstances. Through provisions such as aid, education, and psychosocial support, War Child empowers young women who refuse to be defined by the horrors of war.”

