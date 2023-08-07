Carly Pearce Announces Fall Headlining Tour

Carly Pearce - Photo: Allister Ann (Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group)

Carly Pearce has announced her North American headlining Country Music Made Me Do It Tour, kicking off October 5 at The Town Hall in New York City.

Presented by Conundrum Wines, the 10+ city tour will continue through cities like Boston, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Detroit, and more before concluding on November 18 in Detroit. Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis will join Pearce as support on select dates.

In tandem with the tour announcement, Pearce also revealed the upcoming August 11 release of her brand new song “Country Music Made Me Do It” via Big Machine Records. An upbeat, cheeky love letter to the genre, the song chronicles Pearce’s long standing relationship to Country music and the impact it has had on her life.

Ahead of the tour, the Carly Pearce Official Fan Club is officially live, offering fans the opportunity to stay directly in the know—along with an exclusive fan club pre-sale from Tuesday, August 8 at 10A local through Thursday, August 10 at 10P local where they can utilize their unique pre-sale code for both tickets and VIP Experiences on the tour. General tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, August 11 at 10A local time.

The Carly Pearce Official Fan Club offers two tiers of access with offerings ranging from an exclusive newsletter from Pearce, online store discounts, access to behind the scenes content, as well as pre-sale ticket and pre-sale VIP Experience access codes.

In addition to new music and live touring dates, Pearce has notched another career milestone with the RIAA platinum certification of her No.1 hit “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde.

The song won a Grammy Award this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, marking Pearce’s first and making history as the first female pairing to win in the category, in addition to winning the 2022 CMA Musical Event of the Year and 2022 ACM Music Event of the Year.

Visit Carly Pearce’s official website for more information.