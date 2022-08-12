Carly Rae Jepsen Heads To The Seaside In ‘Beach House’ Video 

Carly Rae Jepsen – Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records/YouTube

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a summery new music video for her latest single, “Beach House.”

The video stays close to the song’s lyrics as the Canadian pop icon recreates the nightmare dates she sings about in the track. “Boy number 12 had a look in his eyes/Brought up his ex and he started to cry,” Jepsen sings as she plays therapist to a man crying on a reclining chair. “Told me he loved me the very first night.”

Directed by Taylor Fauntleroy, the clip also features cameos from some of Jepsen’s close friends and collaborators, including bassist Bobby Wooten, tour manager Tony Marino, vocalist Sophi Bair, songwriter Ben Romans, producer Cole Marsden Greif-Neill, three-time video cameo friend Jimmy Loweree and friends Jenna Lightner, Kirsti Schroeder, and Darwin Vanko.

Carly Rae Jepsen - Beach House (Official Video)

“Beach House” and “Western Wind” – the previous single from the Grammy, Juno, and Polaris Prize-nominated singer-songwriter – will appear on the star’s upcoming new album, The Loneliest Time. The record will arrive on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records.

Fans can get a preview of the new album on Jepsen’s So Nice North American tour. The run of dates will kick off in Montreal on September 24 and will be preceded by two dates supporting Bleachers in Cleveland and Toronto. Jepsen’s headline tour will continue until November 5, when it wraps up in Chicago.

Jepsen has also partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition, an organization that works to support homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth. For full details and dates, visit the star’s official website.

The Loneliest Time follows the pop star’s previous album Dedicated, which arrived in 2019. A companion record, Dedicated Side B, was released in 2020, which represented a continuation of its predecessor, scoring a Top 20 hit on the US Billboard 200 and Jepsen’s native Canadian charts.

Pre-order The Loneliest Time.