Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, And More Win At ACM Awards

Chris Stapleton - Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Winners have been announced for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the two-hour event featured big wins from Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, and more.

The event streamed live for an international audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, from the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The Academy’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Chris Stapleton. Lainey Wilson and HARDY led the night in total wins with four awards apiece, followed by Cole Swindell with three wins. The show celebrated country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent and featured 18 show-stopping performances from 25 artists, along with exclusive collaborations and unexpected moments that captivated fans worldwide. Brothers Osborne took home Duo of the Year.

In honor of the ACM Awards’ return to Texas, Keith Urban opened the show with an electrifying performance of his song “Texas Time” that included him being raised into the air on a platform while shredding a guitar solo.

Last year’s ACM Female Artist of the Year winner Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood performed a special medley of Yearwood’s hits including “Wrong Side Of Memphis,” “XXX’s And OOO’s,” and “She’s In Love With The Boy,” in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Yearwood winning Female Artist of the Year.

The War And Treaty captivated the audience with an incredibly powerful, stripped-back performance of their song “Blank Page.” Jordan Davis touched the crowd with an intimate performance of his latest hit, “Next Thing You Know.”

As promised, ACM Awards host Dolly Parton delivered one of her biggest performances to date with the world premiere of “World On Fire,” the lead single from her highly anticipated forthcoming rock album Rockstar, featuring pyrotechnics, backup dancers, and confetti.

Visit the ACM Awards’ official website for a full list of winners.